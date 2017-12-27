CHENNAI: Harmonious pirouettes, traditional movements, the flavouring and flowering of sringara and the different hues of the rasa in Kathak was what rasikas experienced during the lecture demonstration by classical dancers Nirupama and Rajendra, as part of the 37th Natya Kala Conference held at the Sri Krishna Gana Sabha.

The duo, who are artistic directors of Abinava Dance Company, are known for bringing in a great deal of innovation in the arts and, also in the lecture demonstration. “Sringara is the sweetest rasa and the most enjoyable. Kathak is said to have its origin in rasa tradition where rasa or rasaleela often depicts the story of Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas. Our tradition says that great sages wanted to experience madhura bakthi and reincarnated as the Gopikas, to experience sambova sringara,” shared Nirupama.

The story of Radha-Krishnan has always been one of the main topics for Kathak dancers. “In any form, the specificity and the signature of the style is in its’ angika. This angika — the abinaya in Kathak, forms beautiful things,” she said.

Then, there are a set of lyrical movement phrases called the gat nikas that subtly suggest love with conjectures. “The way one moves with these gats developed during the time of Mughal emperors who had a fine taste for art. Nawab Wajid Ali Shah was a poet and has written a work called Rahas, where he plays the role of Krishna and his begums are portrayed as the Gopikas,” she explained giving insights into the Gats that are now in vogue.

Showcasing different styles of ghoongats and the different movements that is involved in portraying it, the duo explained how the sringara is always weaved and is suggestive of the love between two people. Combining sringara and hasya, Nirupama and Rajendra performed a piece, depicting the love of Dushyantha and Sakunthala. “They are enchanted by each other but hesitate to talk. We have shown their romance through the eyes of the bee. Subtle yet strong emotions of love,” she shared.

Scriptures say, ‘Any embellishment or figure of speech, should throw us into ecstasy of rasa. Any embellishment should come naturally’. And what creates this is the right marriage of sahithya, music, philosophy and movements. “Sringara is that which can elevate and take one to the peak of union. We as artists are ever exploring the rasa and are really fortunate to have had gurus who have generously shared their knowledge with us,” she added.

The Natya Kala conference will be held till December 30 at Krishna Gana Sabha.

