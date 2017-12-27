CHENNAI: Lack of security for tourists in Jammu and Kashmir is a misconception, said Priya Sethi, Minister of State for Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, while addressing the press at a road show organised by Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance in Chennai on Tuesday.

A delegation from Tourism department said the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2015-16 showed zero incident of crime against foreign and domestic tourists. It was the horrific images of violence that is usually associated with the State that dispel tourists.

“There are no incidents of stone pelting on tourists,” claimed Sethi and encouraged people to visit Jammu and Kashmir instead of Europe to experience the mountains.

However, despite the slump in tourism after the floods of 2014 in Jammu and Kashmir, which destroyed several hospitality venues, the delegation claimed tourism was picking up.

“There are a lot of tourists from southern states of Kerala, TN, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh,” said Mahmood A Shah, Director of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir.

He went on to highlight how integral tourism was to the State’s economy and the attention the government was giving it.

“Jammu and Kashmir is the only State which has ‘Tourism Police’ and a Tourism Trade Act,” said Sarmath Hafeez, secretary Jammu and Kashmir Tourism.

The delegation also met members from the hospitality industry to ideate travel packages, which will further boost tourism industry in that State.