CHENNAI: A single judge of the Madras High Court, who on October 23 last had banned depiction of living personalities in digital banners, hoardings and other material, has sought a clarification with regard to the orders of the first bench, which had set aside a portion of his order.

Only after going through the order passed by the first bench, led by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee on December 20 last and ascertaining whether the entire October 23 order of this court had been interfered with, this court can proceed with the contempt application, Justice S Vaidyanathan said while entertaining an application from ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy, a social activist, on December 22.

Contending that the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner and Corporation Commissioner and others, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and others, had violated the October 23 order by erecting banners and hoardings with living persons, Ramaswamy filed the present contempt application to punish them.

Accepting the submissions of petitioner’s counsel that the Chief Secretary, police chief and the civic body chief had only filed counter-affidavits, Justice Vadyanathan said on a reading of the order under contempt, it was clear that the trio had not violated the order and that they had not committed contempt and hence, the contempt petition against them was being dismissed.

However, they are retained as parties to the case for purpose of producing records, if any required by this court to ascertain the violations, the judge added.

Special Government Pleader S Diwakar told the judge that the first bench had passed an order on a writ appeal from the Corporation and set aside the October 23 order of the single judge and permitted portrayal of pictures of living persons in flex boards, posters, banners, etc.

The judge noted that the December 20 order of the first bench has not been produced by Diwakar. Whether the contempt petition should be proceeded with or not, would be decided based on the observations made in the writ appeal. Only after going through that order and ascertaining whether the entire order of this court dated October 23 had been interfered with, this court can proceed with the contempt petition.

“Anyhow, leaving it open to decide all the issues, after going through the order passed by the bench, further orders will be passed in this contempt petition,” the bench said and posted the matter for further hearing on January 5.