Women carrying flowers to a beach in the city on Tuesday to offer them to the sea to pay homage to the victims of the 2004 tsunami | D SAMPATHKUMAR

CHENNAI: Milk was poured and flowers were offered at the sea as a mark of respect to those who were swept away when Tsunami hit coastal parts of Tamil Nadu, including the city, 13 years ago causing devastation and huge loss of lives.

Homage was paid by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, State president of BJP Tamilisai Soundarrajan and several others amidst high security as police barricaded the service lane at Marina here till 5 pm.

The minister paid homage to the victims at an event near the Light House on Marina and led a procession to mourn the loss of lives.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who led her partymen in paying homage in the beach at Foreshore Estate, hit out at the Tsunami rehabilitation measures and alleged that the victims were not even provided with alternative accommodation after 13 years.

The local fishing community men carried pots of milk to be poured into the sea, besides offering flower petals as a mark of remembrance of one of the biggest tragedies that struck the nation.

Fishermen stayed away from sea as a mark of respect to the departed. At the Kasimedu fishing harbour, a photo exhibition captured the impact of the disaster. Seafarers hoisted a black flag as a mark of respect to victims.

Meanwhile, Handloom Minister OS Manian paid homage to the victims of Tsunami in Nagapattinam.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a devastating Tsunami that took its toll on coastal districts of Chennai, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam. Around 7,000 people in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry lost their lives in the disaster.