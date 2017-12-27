CHENNAI: I have been in this industry for the past 14 years and I got into this profession by choice. Since I turned 13, I wanted to be a chef and it was my mother’s tasty recipes which inspired me to become one. Sometimes, I think that it is because of my Punjabi roots that I was inclined towards food and recipes. Surprisingly, I didn’t have that pressure that the eldest child has in every family. My parents encouraged me to follow my passion and I did.

I spent 10 years of my career as a chef exploring continental cuisine and then I shifted towards Indian cuisines, mainly North Indian. My personal favourite will always be yellow dal and roti. Soon, I may try my luck in Thai and Italian cuisines because I love the way they cook and the variety of ingredients used.

When it comes to fusing cuisines, I personally feel that it should be within limits. Even though I don’t do it, there are many chefs who fuse ingredients to make the dish tastes better. But, what I believe is that every cuisine has its own flavour and when we fuse, that individual flavour is lost.

I usually come up with ideas for my recipe when I travel. While travelling, I make sure that I indulge in street food. They are the real guidebook to know what’s famous in that particular region. Sometimes, my team and I get out there and taste the local food and we have come up with brilliant ideas by referring to them. India is a paradise of spices and travelling is the best way to know them.

As the head of the kitchen, each day is a new beginning for us and every day is all about cooking, laughing, scolding and improvising. It is similar to what everyone saw in movies like Chef and Burnt. My principle is perfection doesn’t come with fear, it comes with freedom and ideas. I get a lot of suggestions and ideas from my juniors and sometimes it is brilliant.

It is my third year in Chennai and I have seen the city likes to try out new cuisines and enjoy a good meal. It is good to work in such places because then the chefs will be inspired to come up with new ideas and recipes.

Kunna Meat Winter Veggies

Ingredients

Mutton nalli: 350 g; Onion:

30 g; Green chilli: 2 g; Coriander leaves: 3 g; Ginger 1.5 nos; Tomato: 25; Yellow chilli: 2 nos; Turmeric: 1 tsp; Jeera powder:

1 tsp; Salt: 1.5 tsp; Cumin seeds: 1 tsp; Bay leaf: 0.1 g; Cardamom green: 0.1 g; Black pepper whole: 0.1 g; Black cardamom: 0.1 g; Cinnamon stick: 0.1 g; Refined oil: 30 ml

Method:

Marinate the mutton in curd with spices, ginger garlic paste and put aside for two hours.

Chop onion and temper it with garam masala, green cardamom, black cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves and stir.

Add a sliced onion and put marinated mutton and cook until the paste turns brown.

After 10 minutes add a cup of curd and stir it.

Add chilli powder, salt for seasoning.

Add tomato puree, stir and cook for 20 minutes.

Add 2 litres of water for 1 kg of mutton and cook it for an hour.

Sarson Da Saag

Ingredients

Fresh mustard leaves: 450 g

Spinach: 150 g

Green chilli: 3 nos

Coriander leaves

Ginger: 2 nos

Tomato: 3 nos

Yellow chilli: 2 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1 tsp

Jeera powder: 1.5 tsp

Salt: 1.5 tsp

Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

Desi ghee: 30 g

Red chilli whole: 0.1 g

Coriander seeds: 0.1 g

Asafoetida: 0.1 g

Method

Boil all the fresh leaves, pour cold water and grind it. Chop garlic, coriander, and red chilli. Temper in mustard oil and ghee. Stir it well for 5-10 minutes. Add salt, green chiili paste, chopped ginger, jeera powder, and kasuri methi. Add 100 gm of butter and cook well for 15-20 mins.