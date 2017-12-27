CHENNAI: Based out of Rajasthan, Balwant Nahta has been in Chennai for the past 10 years. The jewellery businessman was looking for an opportunity to begin a restaurant, as food was his first love. And in 2009, he started Jalpaan in Bangalore and very soon, in 2012, Jalpaan debuted in Chennai.

With a chain of 14 restaurants across South India, with two in Chennai and two more coming up soon, the multi-cuisine restaurant recently bagged the ‘Best vegetarian restaurant of the year’ award at Restaurant Awards 2017 South India Edition and Balwant couldn’t be more delighted. The MD of one of the first vegetarian fine-dining restaurants in Chennai opens up about business competition, love and life.

Excerpts follow:



Tell us the story behind Jalpaan.

When I was in the jewellery business, I would travel from Bengaluru to Chennai often. And I found it hard to find a good fine-dining restaurant that served pure vegetarian food, especially authentic North Indian food. At that time, fine dining wasn’t as prevalent as it is now. That’s why I opened Jalpaan!

What was the biggest challenge you faced on your journey?

When we started out, we were one of the few vegetarian fine dining restaurants in the city. Now there are many more. There were instances of replication of our menu and dishes. It’s a tough market, and many restaurants closed down soon, but we’ve been successful. We have also decided to refresh and innovate the menu every year with unique names and dishes, for which we travel around the globe tasting new cuisines and foods. We take 7-8 months of trials before we finalise any menu.

Tell us more about these travel and food experiences.

Last year we travelled to Spain, where we learned about ‘gastrology food’, which we plan to start in Jalpaan in another four months. Gastrology food is served with nitrogen gas at minus 16 degree celsius, which needs to be handled carefully while serving. It will give add a unique way of presenting the food, raising a cloud of mist. In Spain, it was served with soups, salads, ice creams, pastas — we are planning to Indianise it with paneer, kebab and pani puris!



How did you both meet your wife, Rekha?

It was arranged by family. My fate changed when she came into my life (smiles). We got married in 2005, and have two children.



We heard that one of the secrets to your success lies is in treating your employees like family?

Yes, that’s true. It’s been five years, and we are still the same team. I will mostly be present in the kitchen, spending time there. We all play cricket between lunch and dinner timings, in the parking area behind our restaurant. We are all like family; we share everything and are together in our ups and downs.

Any word of advice?

Honesty is the first rule. If you have the mindset to cheat, you will never succeed. It may be difficult. We started with a very small amount and were wondering how to make a living. But my father told me one thing — “If you do not cheat anyone, success will come to you”, and now his words have come true (smiles).

Jalpaan is located on Greams Road

(Opposite MRF Building), Nungambakkam, and also in Adyar. Lunch and dinner timings: 12 pm to 3.30 pm, 7 pm to 11 pm. For details call: 28291181

Jalpaan Specialities

● Paan shot (Signature dish. Served complimentary at the end of the meal, Paan shot is the namesake of the restaurant, Jalpaan — starting with water and ending with paan)

● Potli Briyani (Veg biriyani packed in a deep-fried maida lotus-shaped cocoon)

● Tandoori satay (Paneer sticks served in a charcoal base pot, served hot on the table)

● Palak chaat

Awards Received

● Best Vegetarian Restaurant of the year at the Restaurant Awards 2017 South India Edition

● Distinguished Restaurant Award from Rocheston

● Best Friendly restaurant from Zomato

● Best Buffet restaurant from Dineout