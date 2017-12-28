CHENNAI: P Vetrivel, a disqualified MLA owing allegiance to rebel AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, who apprehended arrest following registration of cases for releasing what he claimed was a video of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in hospital, has moved the Madras High Court seeking advance bail.

The Principal Sessions Court in Chennai had rejected his advance bail plea on December 22 last. This petition is likely to be heard by a vacation court, on Thursday.

Vetrivel had released the video on December 20, causing a controversy just before the much awaited RK Nagar by-elections. In the footage, Jayalalithaa was seen in a night-gown, with both her legs not covered upto her knee and apparently watching TV and sipping juice. Releasing the video, Vetrivel had claimed that he had no other option except releasing it as several controversies surrounded the death of the leader.

The timing of the release had nothing to do with RK Nagar bypoll, he had added. However, the police registered cases against Vetrivel based on complaints from the Election Commission and the one man-commission headed by Justice A Arumughaswamy, probing Jayalalithaa’s death, the same day.