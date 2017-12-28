CHENNAI: Five years of not spotting a single tiger on his annual safaris may well have been enough for any other weary-eyed traveller to lose hope. Not for K Rajiv, a retired pharmaceutical professional and traveller.

Rajiv chronicled his decade-long journey of spotting tigers at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation here on Wednesday.

“The Jim Corbett reserve itself is a beautiful place – it has two rivers, mountains and a beautiful landscape. But, you always go there hoping to spot a tiger,” he said.

However, he wasn’t lucky until 1996 when he spotted a tiger. Then again, from 1996 to 2009, he spotted nothing. When compared to the first visits, conservation efforts seem to have borne fruit now, with increased tiger sightings, he said. His visits to Corbett reserve started in 2003, but he took it up ‘seriously’ since 2009.

The reserve, named after hunter-turned-conservationist Jim Corbett, was established in 1936 to be the oldest national park in India.

While the reserve by itself is magnificent, as seen in his photographs compiled throughout his trips, Rajiv also threw light on the smaller things at the reserve that could light up one’s trip. The tiger sighting board at the reserve, for instance.

The board has small messages from those who’ve spotted tigers in the reserve, that allows those starting their safaris to hope for a similar experience.

However, if not for the tigers, it is rare that those who go to the reserve end up disappointed, he said, allowing his photographs to do the talking. From mating elephants to blue-bearded bee eaters to pythons, the reserve had enough in store for nature lovers.