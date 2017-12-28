CHENNAI: Days after summoning V K Sasikala, Justice A Arumughaswamy inquiry commission into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday summoned her (Sasikala) nephew T T V Dhinakaran and his close relative J Krishna Priya. The commission also summoned Poongundran, who was secretary to Jayalalithaa.

Both Dhinakaran and Krishna Priya have been asked to tender evidence and documents in their possession within a week’s time. Poongundran has been directed to submit the list of those worked in the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa from January to December 2016, their telephone numbers and all documents they have with them.

The commission has already summoned Sudha Seshayyan on January 3, P Balaji on January 5 and Satyabhama of Apollo hospital. The commission has also asked Apollo hospitals chief Prathap C Reddy and his daughter Preetha Reddy to appear before it.

Hospital chief called

