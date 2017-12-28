Officials inspecting the electric lines following the derailment of two coaches at Avadi on Tuesday night | D SAMPATH KUMAR

CHENNAI: Rail passengers, particularly office-goers and college students, found commuting difficult as several trains in Chennai - Tiruvallur - Arakkonam suburban section were cancelled after two coaches of an Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at Avadi station on Tuesday night.

Train services were restored after nearly 13 hours. According to official sources, the second and third coaches of an EMU train from the front derailed at Avadi station around 11.25 pm on Tuesday. The train was running from Chennai Central to Pattabhiram Military Siding.

The train reached Avadi station around 11.22 pm on the suburban line. There was only a handful of passengers. When the motorman started the train, the wheels of two coaches slipped off the track. He stopped the train immediately.

In the impact of derailment, the track and overhead equipment in Avadi - Pattabiram section was damaged. On being informed, officials of Chennai division reached the spot and restoration works began.

A large number of workers from various stations were engaged in the track restoration work. The first coach was put on rail at 2.20 am, while the second coach was restored at 3.20 am.

Following derailment, a few EMU train services were operated on the fast track to Tiruvallur and Arakkonam.

Subsequently, Avadi - Chennai MMC, Chennai MMC - Sulurpetta, Sulurpetta - Nellore, Nellore - Sulurpetta, Sulurpetta - Chennai MMC , Avadi - Chennai MMC, Chennai MMC - Arakkonam, Arakkonam - Tirupati and Tirupati - Nellore, Nellore - MMC and Chennai MMC - Avadi trains were cancelled.

In addition, all EMU trains on the Arakkonam - Tiruvallur- Chennai line were delayed by 30 to 45 minutes.

Thousands of travellers were stranded at Avadi, Pattabhiram, Korattur, Perambur, Villivakkam and Patravakkam stations due to the delayed operation of trains.

However, passenger specials were operated from Chennai Central at 30 minutes interval to Tiruttani, Tiruvallur, Pattabhiram Military Siding and Arakkonam up to 11 am.

After restoration works, Chennai MMC- Avadi EMU first train was operated on the slow track at 9.56 am. Similarly, the upline was also repaired and train operations resumed at 12.56 pm.

A preliminary inquiry by railway officials revealed that the derailment was due to a damaged track. The probe is on, said a railway officer.