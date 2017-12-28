CHENNAI: The Madras High Court today adjourned to January 3 the anticipatory bail plea of rebel AIADMK leader P Vetrivel who apprehended arrest in a case filed against him for releasing a video, purportedly showing late party chief J Jayalalithaa lying on a hospital bed.

When the petition came up for hearing before vacation judge Justice R Pongiappan, the petitioner's side made a request for adjournment as their counsel on record was not available today.

Accordingly, the judge posted the matter to January 3 for hearing.

Vetrivel, a disqualified MLA and a staunch loyalist of sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, moved the high court after the principal sessions court here rejected his plea for anticipatory bail last week.

He had on December 20 released the video clip which showed a frail-looking Jayalalithaa in a night suit and sipping what appeared to be a health drink with a straw.

The release of the video, a day before the RK Nagar Assembly bypoll here, had triggered a political controversy with the ruling AIADMK objecting to it.

On a complaint from the returning officer that the release of the video violated the poll code and the Representation of the People Act, the city police had registered a case against Vetrivel.

Besides, the one-man commission probing Jayalalithaa's death had also lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against the rebel AIADMK leader.

In his petition, Vetrivel alleged that the case had been filed as the ruling party leaders wanted to wreck vengeance on him.

He claimed that the video had no connection whatsoever with the RK Nagar by-election.

Defending his action, Vetrivel has said he was constrained to release the video to nullify the allegation that expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was instrumental for the death of Jayalalithaa. Sasikala is in jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The RK Nagar bypoll was won by Dhinakaran, who had contested as an Independent candidate.