Days Gone

Another open world and another zombie apocalypse, but that’s where Days Gone tries to draw the line and forge its own path. A survival horror game with a strong focus on exploration and dynamic choices, Days Gone’s vision of a post-apocalyptic game looks very interesting indeed — if they can pull it off.

God of War

Kratos is back! Older, more scarred and with a son in tow, but he’s back. Having bested the Greek pantheon, Kratos must now do battle with everything that Norse mythology and fatherhood can throw at him. Few concrete details are known about this one as yet, but it’s a complete reimagining of God of War and I can’t wait.

Far Cry 5

The Far Cry series is no stranger to controversy but Far Cry 5, if anything, seems to actively court it. Set in the fictional county of Hope, Montana, Far Cry 5 will pit players against a militant cult of some sort who believe in racism, xenophobia, extreme violence and the wages of sin — not exactly light breezy fair in current climates across the world. Will it be a good game, though? Yes, most likely; Ubisoft know what they’re doing by now.

A Way Out

A Way Out is essentially Prison Break: The Game. It tells the story of Leo and Vincent, two convicts who break out of prison and go on the run — each controlled by a player. There’s no single-player here, you have to play A Way Out as a human-only co-op game, either local or online. The possibilities for innovation here are genuinely exciting, particularly the asymmetry that can develop between what each player has to do.

Detroit:

Become Human

A few years ago, Quantic Dream released a tech demo featuring an android called Kara. Hugely impressive as that video was, it came as little surprise to learn that that wouldn’t be the last we’d see of Kara, one of three announced playable characters in Detroit: Become Human. Expect some nods to Blade Runner here, as the story revolves around the eternally thorny problem of androids and sentience.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

What if Skyrim was redone as a historically accurate story set in the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia? Kingdom Come: Deliverance is looking to be the answer to that highly-specific question when it releases next year. The protagonist is caught up in the military and political conflict that swept the kingdom in the 15th century, and you’ll explore a gorgeous open world as you try to survive it.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man being included in this list is entirely a testament to how impressive the first footage of it was. Superhero games are tricky to do, and Spider-Man is arguably trickier than most. Throw in the complications of an open-world environment, and you’ve got rough terrain indeed. However, Insomniac Games does good work and that first video was genuinely exciting.

Red Dead Redemption 2

It should come as no surprise that my most anticipated game of 2018 is Red Dead Redemption 2, given that it made this very same list last year. Sadly, delays meant that it just wasn’t to be a 2017 game — but that gives us a reason to be excited about next year. Red Dead Redemption is, in my opinion, one of the finest games every conjured out of ones and zeroes, and I simply cannot wait to return to that world.

Goodbye 2017

As gamers, we have the fortune of enjoying a hobby where there’s always something to look forward to. 2017 was a good year, but 2018 looks very good as well; and so it usually is. As long as I’ve been writing about games, I don’t think there’s ever been such a thing as a ‘bad year for gaming’ — and I think that’s something to be appreciated and celebrated. And on that note, see you next year!

Skull & Bones

Look, Skull & Bones doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel. It’s a third-person open world pirate game? Great! Mostly multiplayer (but there will be a single-player campaign), with an emphasis on tactics and

customisation? Sure, sounds good! But really, Ubisoft, all you need to give us is more of the same incredibly fun gameplay that comprised the naval parts of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. No need to get too fancy; if you just do that, we’ll be very happy indeed.

