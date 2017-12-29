TTV Dhinakaran (extreme right) reading out his oath as a member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday. Speaker Dhanapal is seen on the extreme left. (ANI Twitter Photo)

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, who secured an emphatic win in the December 21 R K Nagar bypoll, was today sworn-in as member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He succeeds former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as legislator of the city segment. He is now the first independent legislator from the constituency.

The newly elected MLA was sworn-in as a member of the 15th Assembly by Speaker P Dhanapal in his office.

After taking the oath, TTV in his speech attacked the ruling government, asking those in power to do a soul-search about their betrayals.

He also said that the selfish interests of a few had led to so much of confusion within the AIADMK party.

He also mentioned that last year on the same day (December 29, 2016), his aunt VK Sasikala had been as general secretary of AIADMK at its general council meeting.

Dhinakaran's supporters, including some disqualified MLAs and key aides like Thangatamilselvan and P Vetrivel, were present on the occasion.

Dhanapal later shook hands with Dhinakaran.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Jayalalithaa who was the sitting MLA.

Dhinakaran trounced his nearest AIADMK rival E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes.

Sidelined by the ruling camp a few months ago, Dhinakaran contested as an independent candidate from the constituency.

(With inputs from Online desk)