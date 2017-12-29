CHENNAI: A Vacation Bench of the Madras High Court has modified a single judge’s order relating to performance of musical entertainment to customers by restaurants for festive occasions and the New Year.

A bench of Justices MS Ramesh and GR Swaminathan ordered the modification while entertaining original side applications from Poppys Hotels in Uthankudi near Madurai and its two units in Coimbatore, on Thursday.

The order of the single judge is modified on the condition that appellant hotels shall deposit `75,000 each to the credit of applications pending before High Court, the judges said in their brief order passed today.

According to Poppys Hotels, by their managing director SK Hari Arumugham, they were hosting various entertainment programmes for customers on special occasions such as festivals and New Year.

While so, they received a notice dated December 8 last from Phonographic Performance Ltd in Nandanam, demanding licence fee as per the fee structure fixed by it in its tariff. And the company moved the HC and obtained an interim stay order mandating applicants and others to make an additional pre-deposit of `1.25 lakh each. Hence, the present applications.

Senior counsel K Doraisamy submitted that the status of Phonographic Performance as a society and its right to act on behalf of the owners of the copyright as an assignee was a subject matter of adjudication before the High Court in a batch of cases. The charges imposed by the firm and the conditions imposed to grant of licence had been held to be violative of Sec. 31-D of the Copyright Act. Suppressing this fact, the company had moved the High Court and managed to secure the interim order on December 22.

The said amount is neither reflective of the tariff provided by the company itself in its website nor commensurate with the revenue liable to be generated by the applicants. When the tariff card provided in its website considers the number of hours the music is likely to be used, the nature of the facilities offered by hotels and the number of people attending the shows/events, a uniform additional pre-deposit without reference to any of the above, is arbitrary and untenable. It is completely disproportionate to the revenue likely to be generated by the applicants, Doraisamy contended and sought to stay the operation of the interim order of the single judge dated December 22.