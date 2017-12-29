CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth, on the third day of the six-day fan meet, on Thursday, again resorted to philosophy even as his fans from districts such as Madurai and Salem waited for some indication for what is to come on December 31, when the actor had promised to disclose his political stand.

Rajnikant meeting a fan at the

Raghavendra Mandapam on

Thursday | ASHWIN PRASATH

At the meet-and-greet at Raghavendra Mandapam at Kodambakkam, he said, “For blessings, you can fall at the feet of your parents, elders or God. It is not necessary to fall at the feet of those who have money, power and fame.” His statement, however, was not enough to stop enthusiastic fans from falling at his feet during the programme.

Although enthusiastic to see their ‘thalaivar’, his fans from Madurai, Salem, Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar, looking for hints on his political entry, returned disappointed.

“We thought he would give us some hint on what to expect on December 31, he chose not to speak about it. But, we respect and accept his decision,” said Arumagam, a fan from Madurai. The actor met his fans for the second time this year after a break of 12 years. While his decision to resume the meet-and-greet had rumour mills up and running on his plunge into politics, he has been sending out cryptic messages, as always.

“We are sure that he will take the political jump this time around but even if he does not, I won’t be shocked. I had been waiting for his move since when I was in my twenties, I’m close to 45 now,” said Alauddin, a fan.

Fans said that, at 67 years, this could be the last time they could allow themselves to hope for Rajinikanth’s political foray. Although they are still excited to see what is in store, the votes won’t come easy, if at all he decides to take the plunge.

“There are fans cutting across parties, caste and religion. We are united by his love for him. But, we will vote only if he decides to form his own party, ” said Ganesan from Madurai.