Construction works going on at an exclusive trauma care center in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Thursday| Ashwin Prasath

CHENNAI: An exclusive trauma care centre at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital will become operational from New Year eve.

Recently, the health department signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an Australian University and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi for Trauma Accidents Emergency Initiative (TAEI) programme.

The programme is aimed at minimising accident deaths and also to reduce trauma-related complications. The programme which is designed by Monash University in Australia was running successfully in AIIMS, Delhi. RGGGH will be the second hospital in India after AIIMS to launch TAEI programme.

The TAEI will be funded by National Health Mission - Tamil Nadu. The NHM- TN will review the programme monthly. This will help to improve the treatment and further minimise the deaths, said R Narayana Babu, Dean, RGGGH.

Works are going on in full swing at the centre and it will become fully operational from December 31 (Sunday), he said.

Five workers (green brigades) had been recruited for the programme. These workers will receive the accident victims at the new entrance of the Tower -II block, which was created to make way for ambulances to reach almost close to the erstwhile casualty ward. The casualty ward in Tower-II block is being remodelled accordingly and the name changed as Accidents and Emergency Care unit.

The green brigades will segregate the patients at the entrance itself. Critically injured will be sent to Red labelled ward, severely injured to Yellow ward and patients suffering minor injuries will be sent to Green ward. Red labelled ward will have seven beds, Yellow 15 and Green five.

Also to make green brigades work easy, TAEI mobile App has been designed. The 108 ambulance staff will have this App. They will enter the victim’s details while transporting the patient to the centre itself.

“In the current system, we must enter the patient’s details in Accident Registry before treatment. But, the first treatment will be given and later other legal formalities will be done,” the dean said.