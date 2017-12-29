CHENNAI: It is now official. Governor Banwarilal Purohit has convened the first session of the State Assembly for 2018, with his customary address, from January 8.

While opposition parties are gearing up to rake up many issues, the ruling party will face TTV Dhinakaran, who has been elected from RK Nagar, in the opposition benches. Incidentally, this is the first session of the

Assembly after the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs on September 18.

All these MLAs had supported Dhinakaran and gave individual letters to the then in-charge Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on August 22 stating they had withdrawn their support to the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government.

The petitions of these disqualified MLAs are pending before Madras High Court. As they have been disqualified they cannot attend the House. However, whether the so-called ‘sleeper cell’ members of Dhinakaran in the ruling party will be extending support to him has raised expectations.

Already, Dhinakaran had said the ‘sleeper cell’ MLAs would rise to the occasion when the government seeks a confidence vote. But, certainly he will have the support of three MLAs. The session is likely to last till January 12 as members have to go to their native places for Pongal.