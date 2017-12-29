CHENNAI: Sri Sankara Bala Vidyalaya Golden Jubilee School and Junior College conducted their five-day annual day celebration as part of the 10th founder’s day. “Each day of the festival enhances a particular element. For example, the first day was the Sanskrit and Hindi Divas where all the programmes were showcased in these two languages,” said A Veda Subramaniam, secretary-cum-correspondent.

The second day of the event was called ‘Mazhaiyalar Dinam’, which is organised for kids in kindergarten. The third day is ‘Mutham Vizha’ which deals with the importance of Tamil. The fourth day is the alumni reunion and the fifth day is the annual day celebration.

“On annual day, we will announce the names of the students who are eligible for the scholarship provided by the school. We consider the economic background in selecting the students,” added Veda.

Each day will have a chief guest, and on the first day it was Ajeeth Prasath Jain, senior principal, Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram, Kilpauk. Salem Gayathri Venkatesan, vocalist, was the chief guest on the second day. The guests for other days are Parveen Sultana, orator, UK Murali, singer and Mahesh D Dharmadhikari, regional director, CBSE, Chennai, respectively.

The event started with a prayer by the school choir. The secretary and chief guest addressed the audience and prizes were given to kids who took part in various cultural events. Students presented various group dances and also a skit on Sankaracharya in Sanskrit.