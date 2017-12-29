CHENNAI: An Indigo bus used for transporting passengers today caught fire at the airport here but no one was aboard barring the driver.

The fire was immediately extinguished.

The incident happened this morning near Bay No.28 at the domestic terminal here, when the bus was returning after dropping off passengers boarding one of its flights, airport officials said.

Suddenly there was a spark in the engine resulting in a fire which was immediately put out by fire service personnel, they said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.