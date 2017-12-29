CHENNAI: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court has declined to restrain Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department from allowing midnight darshan in temples coming under its jurisdiction on December 31, New Year eve.

A bench of Justices M S Ramesh and G R Swaminathan, however, directed the department to file its counter-affidavit by January 8.

The judge was entertaining a PIL from A Ashvathaman of Mylapore, an advocate, who wanted the court to direct HR&CE to ensure that none of the temples under its control is kept open for darshan at midnight on Sunday.

According to petitioner, Hindus celebrated only Tamil New Year, which falls on April 14, first day of Tamil month Chitrai. The western new year celebrations were not part of Hindu Tamil culture and ethos,” he said.

“I am not against people visiting temples during day time on January 1, but only opposing darshan organised at midnight in blatant violation of ‘Agamas’. The Saivite temples and Vaishnavite temples could remain open during midnight only on Maha Shivaratri and Vaikunda Ekadasi,” he said.

He further claimed there were scientific reasons behind the Agamas insisting on closing the temples after the ‘Arthajama Puja’ at 9 pm and opening them during the Brahma Muhurtham between 4.30 am and 6 am the following day.

Justifying his stand, the petitioner cited Andhra Pradesh, where its government had issued a notification against keeping Hindu temples open for new year celebrations. The notification had made it clear that the Telugu new year -- Ugadi -- was the actual new year as per the Hindu tradition and that spreading the English culture to Hindu temples was not appropriate. It had also found fault with the practice of temples spending huge money for floral decorations during the western new year, the petitioner said.