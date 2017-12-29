CHENNAI: The possibility of me not getting into music was almost nil,” says Arun Anand Visvanath. The great grandson of Kothamangalam Subbu, poet, lyricist and author and grandson of lyricist Kothamangalam Visvanathan and musician B Anantharaman, Arun has been learning to play the mrudangam since he was seven. The class 11 student who was recently in the city for his arangetram spoke to CE about his love for blues, Carnatic music and mathematics, and his future plans.

He started his journey under Palghat Krishnarajan, and Arun admits that he did not quite like the instrument initially. “There was a lot of pushing from my mother’s end in the beginning. It was only after a year of playing the instrument that my fascination and affection towards it grew,” he smiles.

A resident of Dubai, Arun started his training there and has accompanied artistes in Dubai, London and also Chennai several times. Apart from mrudangam, Arun also plays the keyboard. “I taught myself how to play the keyboard. I had a harmonium at home, so I learnt the keyboard and the harmonium as well,” he adds.

Although he has no formal training, Arun plays western music and has a special liking for Blues. “There are a lot of parallels between Carnatic music and Blues,” he says. So what are they? “Improvisations. The beauty of Carnatic music is when they come up with improvisations on the spot. Similarly in Blues too, they have a particular scale that would be the raga for us and then they improvise up and down with the beat — the equivalent of which would be the thalam,” he explains.

Although he still can’t read notes, Arun connects the notes to his Carnatic basics, which he says makes it easier for him to remember and play. “Carnatic has a lot of gamakas that you don’t have in western. When I am playing western classical, I feel my fingers itch to use the pitch bender and do a gamaka, because you are taught to do that in the case of Carnatic, so that is the only challenge for me,” he says.

Pursuing class 11 in Dubai, Arun has chosen commerce with mathematics and says that he wishes to pursue law for his post graduation, just like his grandfather Kothamangalam Visvanathan, who was also lawyer. So how do you balance academics and music practice? “Both my parents have been supportive and have always ensured that I get the best exposure to everything,” he adds. Although he wants to pursue law, Arun vows that he will always keep music in his life.