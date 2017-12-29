CHENNAI: The anticipatory bail application of P Vetrivel, a disqualified MLA owing allegiance to rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who feared arrest following registration of cases relating to releasing of a hospital video of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will be taken up for hearing by the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

When the matter came up on Thursday, a vacation judge Justice R Pongiappan was requested to adjourn the same to next week, when the counsel on record will be available.

Vetrivel, on December 20, had released a video of Jayalalithaa, who he claimed was convalescing in the Apollo Hospital.

Taking a strong objection to this, the Returning Officer of RK Nagar by-election lodged a complaint with Washermanpet police, who had registered a case for offences under various provisions of IPC. Similarly, the secretary of the office of the one-man commission of Justice A Arumughaswamy had also filed a complaint with Anna Square police, the same day.