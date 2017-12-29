A damaged IndiGo passenger bus parked near the bay after it caught fire while returning to the airport after dropping off passengers in Chennai on Friday. | PTI

CHENNAI: An Indigo bus used for transporting passengers today caught fire at the airport here but no one was aboard barring the driver.

The fire was immediately extinguished.

The incident happened this morning near Bay No.28 at the domestic terminal here, when the bus was returning after dropping off passengers boarding one of its flights, airport officials said.

#WATCH: IndiGo passenger bus caught fire at #Chennai airport this morning as it was returning to the airport bay after dropping passengers. No passengers were present during the time of the incident; no casualties/injuries pic.twitter.com/Fz8cpeYNmu — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

Suddenly there was a spark in the engine resulting in a fire which was immediately put out by fire service personnel, they said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.