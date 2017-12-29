CHENNAI: December 28 became a historic day for the city as well as fertility specialist couple, Dr Saravanan Lakshmanan and Dr Mahalakshmi of ARC International Fertility Hospital and Research Centre, as they successfully completed their first attempt for the Guinness World Record for the ‘first ever fertility awareness campaign for men’ with over 350 participants. “There is a common perception in society that only women have fertility issues. We wanted to change that,” said Dr Saravanan, chairman and CEO, ARC International Fertility Hospital.

The event was held at Rani Seethai Hall at Thousands Lights. Former election commissioner TS Krishnamoorthy was the chief guest. The couple, who stepped into fertility business 17 years ago, already holds a record in Asia Book of Records for the maximum number of views and subscribers for a YouTube channel, which handles content on fertility awareness. The couple quit their regular medical practice to take up a fellowship course which specialised in fertility related issues.

“Our motto to help people in need of fertility advice. After watching our videos on the net, we get requests from places like Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Indonesia to bring in our expertise there. We feel happy and get inspired when we come to know that our treatment and remedies are working out in a positive way,” Dr Mahalakshmi added.

Dr Saravanan’s presentation with the registered participants was about 40 minutes long. Their YouTube channel has over 30,000 subscribers with 800 videos and collective views of over 200 lakh.