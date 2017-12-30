CHENNAI: The Marina beach saw a footfall of thousands a year ago. The pro-jallikattu movement was borne on the sands among either apolitical youth or politically peripheral Tamils who did not subscribe to DMK or AIADMK. The result of this would be an amendment to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which ensures the freedom for people to organise the bull taming sport in many parts of the State in January.

Sathiya Moorthy, Senior Fellow and director of Chennai chapter of the Observer Research Foundation has written a book Jallikattu — A new symbol of Tamil Angst, which will be launched on January 6 in Chennai. Discussing his new book with Express, he analyses various components of the protest.

You’ve called the jallikattu movement as the new symbol of Tamil angst in the title of your book. What is Tamil angst and how old is it?

There is a deep-seated perception that both the State and the Centre displayed abject insensitivity and consequently failed to be accountable to the people on various occasions. New-generation peripheral groups have replaced the jaded, older ones with a clear political identity and acknowledged leaderships. The mystery behind the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death, the volatile political system and perceptions of the growing influence of the Centre in Tamil Nadu politics had made people uneasy over the last decade. The bottled up need to express dissent to the State and particularly Centre, exploded in the form of the protests in January 2017.

Are you saying the jallikattu protest was an upgraded version of the anti-Hindi protest?

No. The anti-Hindi agitation had a visible, if not declared, political purpose, of targeting the then Congress government in Tamil Nadu. Violence was in the air almost from the start. It discouraged students from protesting. This (jallikattu) protest on the other hand was organised by apolitical youth who had little or no memory of the anti-Hindi protests that happened in the 60s. Pro-jallikattu protests are closer to Kudankulam and Cauvery protests. They were also the culmination of the many peripheral protests that went unanswered in the State.

Tamil Nadu has not seen a protest of this scale for a long time. How did this one materialise?

After Emergency in 1975, there was a sudden death of protests involving the youth. This was because of the overarching fear of police high-handedness. Individual empowerment became more important and the common good took a back seat. Earlier, most youth protesters were doing their pre-university courses and introduction of high school led to the drop of youth footfalls in protests. After a long time, a culture protest found root in the State through the jallikattu movement and the youth were direct beneficiaries or so they thought. The generation of social media mobilised the first crowd and media took it further and brought together everyone who wanted to express solidarity to dissent irrespective of their views about jallikattu itself.

Would the protests have happened if the former CM Jayalalithaa was alive?

Maybe not. She would have hijacked the issue and taken a firm stand on it when the protest was still budding. That would have drastically altered the course of the protest.

It’s been a year after the protest. Will we see another one like this or have people moved on?

The bottled up angst exploded during the protest. Sentiments were unleashed and may have relatively died down. Tamil Nadu is unlikely to see another protest of that scale in the near future. The protest meant that people felt that the government was either ignorant or indifferent to their problems. It was a message to the establishment that it can’t let society’s dissent reach a boiling point.