CHENNAI: A 28-year-old call taxi driver has been arrested by the cyber crime wing of the central crime branch in the city police for allegedly cheating a candidate off `16 lakh by promising him a job through the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).

Police said, Ganesh, a resident of Anna Nagar, had collected `16 lakh from a candidate who appeared for the TRB exam for the post of lecturer in government polytechnic colleges in the State.

“The driver had promised him a job through TRB but later the candidate realised he was cheated. A search has been launched for the driver’s friend Shaik Dawood Naser (35) who worked as a programmer at the Datatec Methodex Private Limited’s branch office in the city. In the complaint filed by the TRB member-secretary, it was mentioned that Ganesh and Naser had allegedly manipulated the data,” said the police officer.

Ganesh was arrested and police are on the lookout for Naser. The arrest was made six days after TRB officials decided to declare ineligible the candidates who had adopted foul means to make it to the selection list. The Central Crime Branch wing registered cases against people, including the staff of a private company, over alleged inflating of marks of certain candidates.

A police source said that based on the complaint by TRB officials, a case has been registered against the staffers of a private company to whom the process of compiling the OMR sheet score was outsourced. An FIR was filed after a few candidates complained about possible inflating of TRB exam score for a select few.

The results for the written tests were published in November, later the results of the OMR answer sheets were republished along with the answer sheets on November 11. At least 200 students managed to get their OMR sheet score illegally inflated. The price tag for each candidate who wanted to get his score doctored was `25-30 lakh.