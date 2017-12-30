CHENNAI: Taking a serious view of the shocking defeat in the December 21 RK Nagar by-election, a top decision making body of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday decided to crack the whip on the partymen who had failed to discharge their duty during the election campaign in a faithful manner.

The party’s high level committee, presided over by working president MK Stalin, discussed the issue at length at a meeting here.

“A three-member committee headed by DMK Whip in Assembly R Sakkarapani will probe the performance of the party in RK Nagar and submit a report by December 31. Once the report is received, it will be perused and proper action taken against partymen, whichever position they hold, for dereliction of duty,” a resolution adopted at the meeting said.

The meeting, which was attended by DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan and Kanimozhi, MP, among others, expressed gratitude to the electors who voted for DMK.

The committee demanded the Election Commission (EC) to initiate steps to disqualify those candidates who had ‘murdered democracy’ by distributing bribes to voters in RK Nagar.

Later, talking to reporters, Stalin said the party’s poor performance in the constituency would be discussed at the district secretaries meeting on January 7 before initiating action against the erring partymen.