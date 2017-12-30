CHENNAI: Amid simmering differences in AIADMK over ties with BJP, senior AIADMK leader and Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai on Friday criticised the Centre saying it was going against the federal spirit by trying to snatch away the rights of states on certain issues. BJP, however, kept up its ‘equidistance with both Dravidian parties’ chant.

In Coimbatore, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami indicated that the question of an AIADMK-BJP alliance was premature as there was no imminent election. “I can’t answer speculative questions. Have to clarify with ministers Sellur K Raju and K T Rajenthra Bhalaji on what they said about this,” he said.

In Delhi, answering queries of the media after meeting Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to represent the demands of bulk LPG tanker lorry operators of Namakkal, Thambidurai said: “Federalism has only a token presence in the country. On many issues, the Centre advocates a national outlook. For example, they say Hindi is the only official language at the national level. But, when it comes to transporting gas, they say the tanker lorry operators would be allowed within their states alone.”

TTV’s 144 more see the Axe effect

Continuing its ousting-spree, the AIADMK on Friday too expelled as many as 144 office-bearers who are supporters of TTV Dhinakaran from the primary membership of the party. Also, R R Murugan, MLA and secretary of Harur union, has been relieved of his party post. On Friday, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswa-mi expelled 67 office-bearers belonging to Tirupur urban district alone. The axe also fell on former MP C Sivasami. In Pudukottai, 59 office-bearers, including former minister M Radhakrishnan have been ousted from the party

Bond with Centre remains

On why TN still adopted a good relationship with the Centre, Thambidurai said, “Harmonious working relationship between State and Centre is different... But ties between two parties are totally different. Only the CM and deputy CM can decide on that”