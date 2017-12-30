CHENNAI: Shortly after taking oath as member of the state Assembly, T T V Dhinakaran on Friday gave the ruling AIADMK some unsolicited advice.

“Expelling office-bearers will not help. Most of the ministers and MLAs are staying with you physically, are with us mentally. Just five or six selfish persons are blocking other MLAs from crossing over. Once they yield, we will ensure that the government stays in power,” he told the media at the Secretariat.

“The verdict on the disqualification of 18 MLAs would be delivered in two or three months. Beyond that point, the present government will not continue. Most of the ministers and MLAs know that the true AIADMK is with us. To just to cling on to power, they are with the ruling group. Five or six persons in the party, who had betrayed it in many ways, should give up their motives and as an act of atonement and make way for others who are willing to join us,” Dhinakaran added.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam rubbished Dhinakaran’s remark. “I can’t answer the remarks of Dhinakaran who lives in a dream world.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami too had a similar riposte. Fielding questions in Coimbatore, he said: “Even if 1,000 Dhinakarans come together, they cannot do any harm to the AIADMK.”

Earlier, all along Dhinakaran’s route from his Adyar residence to the Secretariat, his supporters gave him a rousing reception on both sides of the road, which affected traffic. He took oath in the presence of Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal. Heavy police bandobast was posted at the Secretariat.