CHENNAI: When she began practicing yoga first, Kavitha Bharanidaran never imagined that her name would make it into the Guinness Book of World Records one day. Seventeen years later, the 31-year old has made it, with a yoga marathon for 175 hours. Kavitha who started her marathon on December 23 at 7 am broke the previous record set by Nashik-based Pradnya Patil (who did it for 103 hours) at 2.02 am on December 28 and continued the marathon till December 30, for a total of 175 hours.

“Everyday practice made it very easy for me,” Kavitha said. Comparing it to studying and preparing for exams, she insisted that dedication is key.

Swapnil Dangarikar, the official adjudicator from Guinness World Records presented the certificate to Kavitha, after the successful completion of her record. “The main thing is she had to cross the time of the previous record which was 103 hours. She did it for 175 hours, but when I checked the video evidence there were some areas I had to not count — when there was no activity,” he explained. “Continuity means every hour, but the participant is allowed a five-minute break.”

The final criteria of judging also included scrutiny of statements from at least one witness who knows the basic principles of yoga. “I have been checking witness footage, logs and statements since morning,” Swapnil added.

The mother of a three-year old, Kavitha has been balancing her regular practice, yoga marathon and household responsibilities like a champ, with support from her family. “Each of them — my husband, parents, and in-laws, supported me completely” she said.

Kavithas mother Jamuna Mohan, who is also a yoga practioner, couldn’t contain her excitement. She said, “I am so proud of her, she has worked so hard for this. She tried, tried and succeeded.”

Justice S Rajeswaran, Dr Hariharan, director, Vihaa Hospital, Dr Hemalatha, Vihaa Hospital, Radhakrishnan, former national president, Builders Association India (BAI), were also present at the event.