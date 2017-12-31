CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Basker on Saturday said he has ordered that 50 ambulances be parked in accident ‘’hotspots’’ across the city to ensure quick access in times of emergency during New Year celebrations.

Every year, the city sees a heavy traffic and intense crowd in public places, particularly around midnight. “To prevent death from any accident that may occur, we have taken precautions by parking 50 ambulances in a state of readiness,” he said in a statement.

These vehicles will be parked near accident hot spots such as Marina Beach, shopping malls and star hotels.

“I have also made sure that more number of doctors will be available in important hospitals in addition to ensuring sufficient support staff, equipment and medicines,” he said.

He added that these ambulances will be available on calling 108 call centre. “We have also strengthened the call centre as part of the preparedness to receive more calls.”