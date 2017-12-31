CHENNAI: Ayurveda and yoga have been part of our heritage and India’s greatest gifts to the world. Now imagine what happens when these two unite. AyurYog, an initiative which has been brought out by YogFt Yoga Studio along with Sadaayush — an ayurvedic treatment centre does exactly this. “Even the two most prominent texts in Ayurveda — Charaka Samhita and Sushrutha Samhita combine yoga and ayurveda for treatment of various medical conditions,” explains Srinath MS, director YogaFt Yoga Studio.

The two-hour session will focus on teaching the nuances of the two practices. It will also include Yogathon, where they will practice three different styles of Surya Namaskar (kaivalyadhama, inteyoga, shivananda), ayurveda orientation, and the launch of AyurYog (therapy package of Yoga and Ayurveda for various ailments).

“We intend to finish surya namaskar 108 times in 90 minutes. Every school of yoga has their own style of doing surya namaskar so we want to introduce everyone to this experience,” explains Tshering Cheki, yoga teacher. She further adds that doing the surya namaskar warms up the entire body while also increasing stamina, making the practitioner more focused and disciplined.

So, are there any challenges in combining the two? “Trusting the methods of our ancestors is something every single person has to accept. This, we believe will be a challenge, as people now go for instant solutions than lifelong stability,” avers Srinath

Dr Haridas, head doctor, Sadaayush Ayurvedic Treatment Centre, who has been practicing in the city for around 25 years, will conduct an orientation on the practice of AyurYog. “Ayurveda has the potential to heal by balancing the mind-body equilibrium. Yoga helps speed up this process and caters to ailments,” he shares.

Previously run as a franchise of the brand 136.1 Yoga Studio, the brand YogFt Yoga Studio was launched in September 2017 and boasts of more than 250 active members.

The AyurYog session will be conducted today (Jan 1) from 9 am onwards at Anna Nagar East. For details, call: 9962991361