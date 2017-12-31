CHENNAI: The Anakaputhur municipality seems to be not only turning a blind eye to encroachments around a lake at Annal Gandhi Nagar, but even providing infrastructure for the illegal structures which are stated to be eating up the waterbody.

On Friday, a central team that assessed the impact of North-East monsoon visited Anakaputhur. The local body ignored the fact that the residents of Annal Gandhi Nagar were flooded during the monsoon because they were squatting on a lake and instead were hoping to receive funds from the central government to lay pucca roads for the encroachers, it is pointed out.

“We showed the central team the pictures of water stagnation and hopefully funds will be allocated so we can lay proper roads at Annal Gandhi Nagar,” said Mallika Rajendran, the municipality Commissioner.

When Express contacted the Commissioner, she said, “There have been no complaints from the residents about encroachments and we can only act if there is a written complaint.”

Residents of Anakaputhur, however, describe how the unauthorised structures have slowly made their lives difficult and claim to have made repeated petitions to the municipality. “Ever since people started building homes on the lake and pushing it back, groundwater levels have been falling in summer,” says G Loganathan, a resident.

“When there is intense rain, even our houses are flooded because their houses prevent water from flowing towards the east into the Adyar river.

When Express reporter visited the site, he found a big natural slope indicating the original extent of the lake and more than 150 one/ two room houses, including a church, beyond this slope.

The church has managed to evade the attention of the authorities despite going ten feet under water during the 2015 floods. The pastor of the church, Regal Manohar, was unavailable for comment.