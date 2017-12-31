CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur here has started digital ticketing ahead of 2018 Pongal season, said a senior park authority.

Visitors can use credit and debit cards to buy tickets hereafter, and even book tickets online soon.

The zoo was shut last Pongal owing to the destruction caused by Cyclone Vardah. On the forthcoming Kaanum Pongal day, officials are expecting a footfall of over a lakh visitors.

“We are introducing online ticketing system to prevent hassles and streamline the process,” the official said, adding that 30 ticket counters will vend tickets during the festive season. The zoo started accepting payments through credit and debit cards two weeks ago.

“In order to ease the chaos caused by the crowd, instead of opening at 9 am, we will open the park at 8 am itself and will keep it open till about 6 pm at least,” the official said. Entry tickets will be sold from 8 am to 5 pm.

In order to manage the crowd, the park officials will bring in about 130 forest department staff from Chennai, Vellore and Villupuram.

The park officials have also sought help from about 200 volunteers who are part of the National Cadet Corps from various colleges.

In order to ensure safety during peak crowds, about 30 CCTV cameras have been installed all over the campus, the official said, adding that they were working towards live streaming all these cameras online to improve transparency.

“We have also expanded the parking facility to fit 1,500 more vehicles during Pongal holidays,” the official said. He added that the park is working in association with Metro Water, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and fire and health departments to prevent accidents.

Ban on swimming

Swimming has been banned on the sea shore in Villupuram district from Kottakuppam to Marakanam considering a few recent deaths due to drowning. Police patrolling is also arranged on the sea shore for surveillance. Police sources said that police protection will be arranged near all major churches and temples in the district, apart from the surveillance at major roads and junctions