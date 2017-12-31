CHENNAI: Thousands of suburban passengers were stranded between Tambaram and Chengalpattu stations for more than two hours on Saturday, after an overhead electric line snapped.

The equipment got cut around 9.45 am, when a Chennai Beach - Maraimalainagar MEMU local train was passing between Tambaram and Perungalathur. As the train was nearing Perungalathur station, the motorman found there was no power supply in the motor cabin.

On hearing a strange noise from the train roof , he stopped the train by applying emergency brake. Later, it was found that the pantograph had got entangled with the overhead equipment.

Railway officials rushed to the spot and commenced repair works. After nearly 45 minutes, a diesel loco was attached to the rear side of MEMU, to take the train to Tambaram.

Hundreds of passengers of the train were forced to take alternative trains from Perungalathur and Tambaram stations.

Subsequently, two EMU locals between Tambaram and Chengalpattu were cancelled and all EMU trains from Chengalpattu to Chennai beach were delayed by 30 minutes. The over head cable was fixed and train services resumed by 11.30 am .

Southern railway officials said an inquiry has been ordered.