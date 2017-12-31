CHENNAI: Work to convert ‘Veda Nilayam’, the palatial residence of late Chief Mnister J Jayalalithaa at Poes Garden in Chennai, into a memorial, began on Saturday with a preliminary inspection by State government officials.

Veda Nilayam

The house, which is revered by the AIADMK, was visited by a team of 15 officials from the revenue, police and public works departments to assess the property prior to acquisition by the State government. The six-hour inspection of the house, spread over 24,000 sq ft, was conducted in the presence of Income Tax (IT) officials.

A top IT official said the department was summoned as it had issued prohibitory orders on two rooms used by VK Sasikala, who is now in jail in Bengaluru.

Collector Anbuselvan told reporters at Poes Garden that officials had assessed the extent of the entire premises, plinth area of house, rooms and other structures. “The two rooms sealed by IT officials have not been opened,” he said. “It is just a first step in trying to understand what the property consists of so that it can be valued properly.

The front portion of Veda Nilayam was purchased by Jayalalithaa and her mother Sandhya in 1967 for about `1.32 lakhs and the former chief minister lived there since 1972. Later, Jayalalithaa expanded the house area by purchasing property.