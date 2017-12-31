CHENNAI/MADURAI: Chennai police have arrested seven men, including two prime suspects, in connection with planting of a bomb and an explosion in Madurai in 2011. The police tracked the suspects based on intelligence inputs. They were staying in a private lodge at Triplicane.

Two of them were allegedly involved in planting a bomb on the route of BJP leader, L K Advani’s Jan Chetna Yatra in Madurai in October 2011. The other five were stated to have been involved in an explosion in a garbage bin near Mattuthavani bus stand in May the same year. No one was injured.

Farooq Abdullah (27) and Mohammed Ali (27), both of Nellurpettai are the prime suspects in planting the bomb against Advani, police said.

On October 28, 2011, the police detected a pipe stuffed with seven kg of gelatin gel planted underneath a low level bridge at Alampatti near Thirumangalam, a Madurai suburb, hours before the BJP leader was to cross the structure as part of his Jan Chetna Yatra. Mohammad Haroon, Taufiq Ali, Abu Backar Saddiq, Kiyasuddin and Pichai, were nabbed in connection with this case, police said.

Assault on blast case accused

In connection with the assault on bomb blast accused Abu Bakr Siddique on Wednesday, a team of police officials from Madurai have detained a gang from a lodge in Chennai.

Sources said, the special police team is likely to reach here in Madurai on Sunday. Abu Bakr is one of the persons arrested by NIA last April in connection with a blast at the toilet complex at judicial court in Malappuram in Kerala on November 1, 2017.

After getting bail, he came to Madurai on December 26. When he was on his way to his brother’s shop in Fish Market Street in Nelpettai on December 27, ten people including Thunikadai Syed assaulted him.

After treatment in GRH, he lodged a complaint at Vilakuthoon police station.