Tamil Nadu CM promises modern fish market in Nadukuppam

CHENNAI: Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday announced that a permanent, modern and hygienic fish market would be established at Nadukuppam, which bore the brunt of violent incidents that followed jallikattu protests on Marina on January 23.

The Rs 70 lakh-market would come up on the northern side of the road in Nadukuppam.

A temporary market would be made by the Fisheries Department on the southern side of the road and the works on this would be completed in a day or two.

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, the Chief Minister recalled that the fish market in Nadukuppam was destroyed in fire when anti-social elements hurled Molotov cocktail.

On January 28, Fisheries Minister and senior officials visited the destroyed fish market and found that the livelihood of fisherfolk had been affected.

The Chief Minister also said apart from Nadukuppam, Mattankuppam and Ayothikuppam were also affected by the violence and the fishing equipment of the fishermen in these places were damaged.

“Fisheries Department officials will assess the damages caused to equipment and based on their assessment, appropriate relief would be given to the fishermen,” Panneerselvam added.

HC seeks status report

In a related development, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to file by February 9 a report on the status of constructing the fish market at Nadukuppam.

The first bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul and Justice M Sundar gave the directive when a PIL from P Pugalenthi, an advocate, seeking to reconstruct the market on Avvai Shanmugam Salai, near Vivekananda House, and to conduct a medical camp for the local residents, came up for hearing.

“We would like to have a status report from the government before considering issue of notice in the matter,” the bench said.

According to petitioner, a week-long protest conducted by students and youth with utmost dignity and restraint, never seen in the history of student agitation, was brutally suppressed by police.

The protesters were beaten up mercilessly and they were driven out of Marina beach on January 23. In the melee, the fish market was totally burnt down.

According to local people, the market was burnt to ashes by persons in police uniform and this issue was under investigation. The fact remains that the fish market does not exist.

It is the duty of the State government to take immediate steps to rehabilitate the people affected by the riots, the petitioner said.