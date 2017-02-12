Music of the maestros converge on this stage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: H ues of purple lights and decors welcomed us at The Music Academy, leading us to the auditorium that was set for two maestros — Pandit Niladri Kumar (sitar) and Zakir Hussain (tabla) who were in the city for the 27th fundraiser concert — ‘Gurudeva’ by Shakthi Foundation.



Dr TS Ravikumar, vice chancellor, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, was the chief guest. He lit the lamp and said, “The torch lit by Velan, the founder of the foundation, has today been carried through Vasanth and Raghu to this day, making a change in millions of lives.”

Talking about the foundation’s work in making public places accessible for people with disabilities, he said, “At a time when importance to public health was lacking, Shakti came forward and started building ramps for the differently-abled. Medicare is what the foundation focuses on, and without that medicine will become medi ‘sin’,” he said.



The audience had been waiting with bated breath for Zakir and Niladri, who did not disappoint.

Complimenting each other through music, and occasional smiles and nods on stage, the two were a treat for both the eyes and ears. “My son had a good time and sang Heal the World loudly and was excited to be on stage. He was excited when Zakir shook hands with him,” said a mother.



The maestros received a standing ovation from the crowd. The proceeds from the fundraiser will be going for the medical care in rural India — specifically for fibre optic bronchoscopy and endoscopy. This measure will help in bridging the mismatch funding and resources in urban and rural India.