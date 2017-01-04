On the 207th birth anniversary of Louis Braille, City Express finds out how visually challenged people have benefited from the system.With technological advancements to aid them, we take a look at how inclusive the city is and looks at their career opprtunities too...

CHENNAI:As we enter Thakkar Bappa Vidyalaya School, T Nagar, we notice Sharmila (name changed), a volunteer reader, enabling a visually challenged young girl understand a subject in front of the small office of the College Students and Graduates Association for the Blind (CSGAB). Moving into the office, five enthusiastic core members of the association, Pattabiraman, president, Muniappan, treasurer, A Peer Mohamed, Marudharaj and Nagarajan welcome us. With few sheets of Braille stacked on a shelf, Pattabiraman says, “We are thankful to Louis Braille for inventing this for people. This is the way we read and feel literate!” On the 207th birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the inventor of the revolutionary braille dot system, CE catches up with people who’ve benefited from it.

Out of the total 30 million visually challenged people in the world, six million are in India. In Tamil Nadu, the prevalence is four per 1000 population, according to the Tamil Nadu Blindness Control Society. With a staggering number of people who are both partially and completely visually challenged, members of CSGAB opine that the availability, accessibility of braille’s and general inclusion of visually challenged in the society is lacking. “This organisation has been working for the welfare of the visually impaired for the past 37 years throughout Tamil Nadu, with headquarters in Chennai.

We have 2,700 visually challenged members who are beneficiaries of our various educational and employment oriented activities. Around 1,200 members have been placed in various Government organisations and are working in various capacities like teaching assistants, clerical and office cadre employees in State and Central Government sectors,”says Pattabiraman.

However, to empower more people and provide them with a dignified life, he states that the participation from the government needs to increase. “We want to provide more education oriented facilities so that the visually challenged persons can take care of themselves. And for a visually challenged person to be completely literate he/she needs to know to use braille,” he shares.

For the visually challenged old timers, school exams meant writing and reading in braille, but, now the times have changed, rues Peer Mohamed. “Until Class 9, we used to write only in braille. For the Class 10 public exams, we used to be assigned a scribe. By then, most of us used to be proficient in using braille and that’s what helps us even today,” he beams as he grazes his hand on a braille. Quoting the example of a ‘LIFCO dictionary’, he says, “The normal printed books are small and handy. But, if we need a braille printed book of the same dictionary, almost 13 volumes of the book will have to be printed. It will be huge. That’s the con of having braille books and that’s why most people don’t print them,” he explains.

As technological advancements have enabled the visually challenged to get education through audio books, tapes and softwares has the use of braille decreased? Yes, but the relevance of the system cannot be written off, opine experts who have been teaching through braille for over two decades now. “Braille is one of the primary reasons why most visually challenged people are literate today. With braille books, we can read anytime, anywhere. These dots have brought us light,” smiles Muniappan.

But, the access to braille books have hit a difficult phase after the closure of the printing press at the Government Higher Secondary School for the Blind in Poonamallee. “This needn’t have been shut down. Accessing braille text books in our state isn’t easy. Because of this, most students have to make do with an old textbook, take notes through audio tapes or procure a book from elsewhere at a higher rate,” he exclaims. The number of mentors who teach Braille in the city has also reduced. “Training in Braille is neither difficult nor easy. It depends on the interest of the person. But, we need more people to come forward to learn it. You need to know 30 dots for English and 26 for Tamil. With that one can master it.”

Talking about inclusion in the society and making braille mandatory, Marudharaj, a senior member shares, “From the new rupee notes, to ATMs and even the metro station, we seem to be needing some help from others. Probably only 5% of ATMs in the city are user friendly for the visually challenged, but with the rest, we need help.”

With a normal braille sheet costing Rs 85 in Tamil Nadu, Muniappan says that it can be made affordable for people from a low income family. “It costs Rs 85 here and Rs 125 in States like Delhi. These sheets can be used multiple times, but Rs 85 cannot be considered as affordable for visually challenged children whose parents don’t earn much,” he adds.

CSGAB celebrates Reader’s Day today at Vinobha Hall at, T Nagar. For details call, 444779195.