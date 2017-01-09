Peek beyond his lyrical notes

Chandni U By

Chennai played host to singer Shaan, who was invited for a concert at IIT Saarang on Sunday.CE caught up with the artiste for a tête-à-tête where he responds to a few quirky questions thrown at him

CHENNAI:While his voice is mellifluous, his smile is infectious enough to get you pumped. Crooning a medley of his English, Tamil and Hindi classics arranged in a contemporary style, Shantanu Mukherjee aka Shaan was the star of Saarang. Prior to his show, we had a long chat with the dimpled singer. Excerpts from the interview…

How has your previous experiences in Chennai been?

I came here after a long time. The previous visits have been great — the people, the food, temple architecture, beaches…it’s a complete city. I enjoy the ride from the airport to Rahman or Ilaiyaraaja’s studio. But, the humidity is a little uncomfortable (laughs).

You are one of the judges of The Vocie, India. Tell us about the South Indian contestants.

We’ve had amazing performers from Chennai and Bengaluru but when it comes to voting, we don’t get enough from the Southern states. Maybe it’s because of the language barrier. I remember I had a girl called Attaluri Pravasthi (I call her Rhino) from Chennai last season. She was wonderful but didn’t get votes.

Are you superstitious? Do you carry any lucky charms on stage?

The only thing that’s considerably superstitious is that I always call my wife before a show to get a ‘best of luck’. If I get some privacy before a live show, I do push ups to charge myself.

What is your masterpiece?

It’s yet to come. Honestly, masterpiece is something you realise only after it’s released. There are songs that I’m satisfied with but the audience is not and vice versa. My masterpiece will be the one that satisfies and overwhelms both my audience and me.

What is your biggest fear?

It would be humiliation and rejection. Sometimes, before a concert, I’m always worried about the audience’s reaction. But having said that, people have been kind through the years. This feeling —this fear — keeps me from not taking my fans for granted.

Your craziest fan encounter?

I don’t encourage this at all. Crazy fans are just obsessive people who shouldn’t be encouraged for their own good. They might feel bad but the more you give in, the more they’ll want. Telling me things like, ‘…you are my God…’ Nah, I don’t like it. Honestly, they know very little about you and it’s odd to see them do crazy things. It’s happened a few times and I try to stay way.

Live show or recording — If you had to choose one what would

it be?

I’ll give up my life (laughs). I need both. If I HAD to, then I guess it would be recording.

Do you like rap music?

I’ve tried rapping and I’ve loved it. I did some Hindi rap for the song Lipstick (Great Grand Masti, 2016). Before trying out an English rap — which I would love to — I want to sing English tracks more. That’s my priority.

Do you sing in the bathroom?

Of course! I can’t give that up. I generally compose when I’m showering. I guess it’s because it’s rejenuvating and you want to do something you love. I love to sing and random notes and tunes pop into my head.

Singing apart, what are your other favourite things?

Travel! I am a live-in-the-moment kind of person, indulging in food, travel and understanding cultures. I’m impulsive about things that cannot have long term consequences.

According to you, what’s your best feature; your smile or voice?

I don’t really get the big deal about my smile. When I smile, my eyes shut and I look weird. I love my voice and I honestly think I have a great voice. (grins)

If given a chance, would you participate in Bigg Boss?

It is very interesting in terms of self realisation and getting in touch with your inner evil. But I can’t be away from my family for so long! I would never be ready to be a part of it but it does intrigue me. It’s something I will not do, but something I would like to.

Are you short-tempered?

When I lose it, I go berserk! I scream and can’t pull myself together. But I’m usually right when I lose my mind (laughs). I’m quick with my apology though.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

I wish my wife a good morning.

Do you have a bucket list?

I do but I don’t work on it. The top most is to play tennis but I’m lazy. Playing tennis is something that I’ve wanted to do since childhood. I hope it

happens soon.