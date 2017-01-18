Overnight crowd still protesting in support of Jallikattu at Marina beach in Chennai. (EPS | Sunish P Surendran)

The mass gathering of a near-thousand people in support of Jallikattu at the Marina beach in Chennai has been continuing now for more than 24 hours. Contrary to expectation, the crowd managed to stay put on the beach overnight. Here are six reasons why this protest is unique:

1. No visible single organiser for the protest. Most of them assembled there don't even know each other.

2. It is perhaps the first such mass protest organised through social media in Tamil Nadu. Most of those who arrived at Marina had simply seen messages on social media and volunteered to join the protest at the beach.

3. There is no political party backing for the protest. In fact, when a few politicians visited the spot, they were told to keep their party flags away.

4. No particular demography, though most are youngsters. People from different walks of life have joined.

5. Food and water are being supplied to the protestors by volunteers who widely circulated their numbers on social media.

6. They did not welcome media support. In fact, many of them were seen displaying contempt for the media. A few of them even threw water bottles at cameramen and asked people not to give any interviews to the press.