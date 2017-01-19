Home Cities Chennai

PIL against ban on Jallikattu seeking special law to be enacted

Although it sounds similar to the Spanish running of the bulls, it is a totally a different one.

Published: 19th January 2017 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2017 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court building. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL has been filed in Madras High Court for a direction to the State and the Central governments to enact a special law with strict regulations to celebrate "Eru Thazhuval" or "Manju Virattu" or "Madupidi Thiruvizha" in the State.


In its PIL, the TN Centre for Public Interest Litigations, by its managing trustee KK Ramesh, submitted that the bull-hugging sport is being played in the State as part of Pongal celebrations. It is one of the oldest in the modern era. Although it sounds similar to the Spanish running of the bulls, it is a totally a different one. In Jallikattu, the bulls are not killed after the game. But the Spanish
matadors use a weapon.


Thousands of students organised meetings and are taking out rallies demanding to lift the ban on Jallikattu. It is the bounden duty of both the governments to bring out a special Act. Because of the ban, bull population is decreasing day by day in the State, petitioner said.
He had already made a representation in this regard to the State and Central governments on January 16, last.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp