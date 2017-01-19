PIL against ban on Jallikattu seeking special law to be enacted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL has been filed in Madras High Court for a direction to the State and the Central governments to enact a special law with strict regulations to celebrate "Eru Thazhuval" or "Manju Virattu" or "Madupidi Thiruvizha" in the State.



In its PIL, the TN Centre for Public Interest Litigations, by its managing trustee KK Ramesh, submitted that the bull-hugging sport is being played in the State as part of Pongal celebrations. It is one of the oldest in the modern era. Although it sounds similar to the Spanish running of the bulls, it is a totally a different one. In Jallikattu, the bulls are not killed after the game. But the Spanish

matadors use a weapon.



Thousands of students organised meetings and are taking out rallies demanding to lift the ban on Jallikattu. It is the bounden duty of both the governments to bring out a special Act. Because of the ban, bull population is decreasing day by day in the State, petitioner said.

He had already made a representation in this regard to the State and Central governments on January 16, last.

