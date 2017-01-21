Marina Beach: From freedom fight to stir for sport

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sands of the second largest beach in the world, Marina, are now back to their one of the most important historic moments when it is witnessing the spirited protests aimed at upholding the cultural traditions and glories of Tamil land.

The attractive and sprawling beach has been a plane for launching political movements in the past beginning from the days of freedom struggle.

The vibrant leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak had roared from the sands of Marina inspiring the mass and instilling the patriotic spirit and fervour.

The place where from he addressed the public was christened as “Tilakar Kattam” (Ghat) bearing a testimony to one of the historic events. “During the freedom struggle, Bal Gangadhar Tilak visited Chennai and addressed at Marina. He delivered a rousing speech galvanising the people towards the freedom movement,” senior Congress leader A Gopanna told Express.

Top leaders of the national movement, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose had addressed from dais erected on Marina, he recalled. After the inglorious Emergency, late Prime Minister Indra Gandhi visited Chennai and addressed a huge gathering in the company of DMK president M Karunanidhi in 1980. The sands of Marina Beach witnessed a massive mobilisation when the mega alliance of non-Congress political parties, National Front, was launched in the late 80s, another veteran leader told.

The Seerani Arangam, a popular platform for leaders addressing public meetings, was an important feature of Marina. Several top leaders preferred the Arangam, which was constructed by an army of volunteers (Seerani Corps) established by the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Arignar Anna, who catapulted the DMK to power in 1967 ending decades of Congress’ hegemony in the state.

The famous Seerani Arangam was pulled down through an overnight operation in 2003 much to the dismay of politicians and the public.