Home Cities Chennai

Marina Beach: From freedom fight to stir for sport

The attractive and sprawling Marina beach has been a plane for launching political movements in the past beginning from the days of freedom struggle. 

Published: 21st January 2017 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2017 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sands of the second largest beach in the world, Marina, are now back to their one of the most important historic moments when it is witnessing the spirited protests aimed at upholding the cultural traditions and glories of Tamil land.

The attractive and sprawling beach has been a plane for launching political movements in the past beginning from the days of freedom struggle. 

The vibrant leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak had roared from the sands of Marina inspiring the mass and instilling the patriotic spirit and fervour.

The place where from he addressed the public was christened as “Tilakar Kattam” (Ghat) bearing a testimony to one of the historic events. “During the freedom struggle, Bal Gangadhar Tilak visited Chennai and addressed at Marina. He delivered a rousing speech galvanising the people towards the freedom movement,” senior Congress leader A Gopanna told Express.

Top leaders of the national movement, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose had addressed from dais erected on Marina, he recalled. After the inglorious Emergency, late Prime Minister Indra Gandhi visited Chennai and addressed a huge gathering in the company of DMK president M Karunanidhi in 1980. The sands of Marina Beach witnessed a massive mobilisation when the mega alliance of non-Congress political parties, National Front, was launched in the late 80s, another veteran leader told.

The Seerani Arangam, a popular platform for leaders addressing public meetings, was an important feature of Marina. Several top leaders preferred the Arangam, which was constructed by an army of volunteers (Seerani Corps) established by the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Arignar Anna, who catapulted the DMK to power in 1967 ending decades of Congress’ hegemony in the state.

The famous Seerani Arangam was pulled down through an overnight operation in 2003 much to the dismay of politicians and the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp