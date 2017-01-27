The weather whisperer

Roshne B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 1994, when a major storm hit Chennai, the city came to a standstill – trees were uprooted, roads were flooded and electricity was cut off, stranding people at home. But for a 7th grader living in Anna Nagar, it was the beginning of a passion – of chasing storms and interpreting the weather.

Meet Pradeep John, famously known as Tamil Nadu Weather Man. When his post says, ‘Don’t go without proper protection to Marina, Humidity is low, so u feel as if the ‘veyil is sullunu adikara mathri’, it’s not only a weather update, but it’s also a friendly warning that speaks to you on a personal level – one of the main reasons he is famous among the youth in the city. They call him a ‘hero’ for his timely updates during the 2015 Chennai floods.



Talking to CE about his love for reading the weather, Pradeep recalls, “It was horrible when the storm hit in 1994. It was destructive like Vardah. Since I was stranded at home, I started studying the intensity of rain by observing the wavering ripples created by droplets on puddles.”



With no access to internet, Pradeep gradually started collecting data published in newspapers and says that he fell in love with statistics and satellite imagery. “I collected all the stats about low pressure, track and collect pictures and my interest grew multi fold!” he exclaims.



Since then, Pradeep has been recording statistics and later started blogging about rain in different places. “I have measured precipitation in places like Cherrapunji, Hulikal and so on. I even remember details of the weather events till today,” he reveals.



In 2010, he started contributing to weather blogs like Indian Weather Man and Kea Weather. “It was difficult to spot blogs that gave quality information. When I did, I didn’t think twice. Though this is a time-consuming work, I do it for the love I have for it…passion is the key,” he smiles.



Pradeep pursued a degree in computer science engineering and went on to do an MBA in finance from University of Madras. “Due to my parents’ insistence, I went on to do what any child would. Today, I think I might have done better if I had pursued a degree that fueled my meteorological dreams. But, I am not sure if I would have had the freedom to express views in my current style though!” he quips.



Nevertheless, he says he is ‘in a happy space’ – fulfilling his duties in his position as the deputy manager at TNUIFSL (Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited) and also giving weather updates every now and then. “Most days, I stay awake until 4 am and read stats to give weather updates. I also make sure I read all the messages I receive from my followers and reply to as many as possible,” he shares.



Recalling the reach he received during 2015 floods, he says, “Until the monsoon floods, I had hardly 1,000 likes for my Facebook page. When the public were desperate for updates, I took it on myself to give it to them and that’s when the page reached its peak. That was my turning point… almost two decades of studying and recording stats, and I finally got the recognition. That’s when I felt more satisfied about all the hard work I had put it,” shares the weather blogger.



From giving updates on rains, floods, and storms, his predictions have been accurate so far and he says, ‘anyone can do it!’ “Most people don’t know anything about weather stations and how to read the weather radar. But its quiet simple…knowing the basics can help you in planning your day ahead – trust me!” he opines.



His heads-up ahead of Vardah cyclone alerted many and he narrates, “Though there were announcements about the landfall, many decided to go out and do their daily chores. They did not realise that it was going to be severe. I took to my page and explained the intensity of the cyclone and many said that they headed back after seeing the post. Now, these updates have become like a social responsibility for me,” he avers.



So, does he plan on taking it up as a full-time work some day? “I don’t have a formal degree in the field to work anywhere…but, someday I would maybe do a course that officially certifies my knowledge in it. I haven’t planned ahead, and I like how things are now!” he adds.

(Catch Pradeep John at The Bliss Catcher’s event today along with Heritage Expert Pradeep Chakravarthy at Odyssey Bookstore, Adyar. Time: 7pm onwards)