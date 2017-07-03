CHENNAI: Poorna Padma started reading books when she was five. An ardent fan of crime fiction and Japanese anime, this Class 10 student of Don Bosco Matriculation Higher Secondary School, found inspiration in them and wrote a book called The Lost Diadem which was launched recently.

Her favourite, however, was the Japanese anime The File of Young Kindaichi, a mystery series, which inspired her to create such characters in her story too. “Thus my protagonists Lisa and Otoha were born,” she smiles.

The story revolves around these two star detectives, who take a trip to Cyprus as a part of a history project. Things turn ugly when the girls are blamed for having stolen the diadem of the last queen of Cyprus. Then they begin solving the mystery to prove their innocence. “Since I was born in Cyprus, it holds a special place in my heart. I have also visited the city a couple of times as my father worked there. This in a way is my tribute to Cyprus,” she adds.

Until Poorna completed writing the book, she did not mention it to anyone. “Back in Class 7, I had attempted to write a couple of short stories, but I was not very happy with them. So this time, I wanted to be sure of what I was writing and then tell people about it. I did not want to get anyone’s hopes high and then disappoint them later,” she says.

Now, her family and friends are proud of her. “My mother and sister were the first to read the final copy of my book. They couldn’t believe that I wrote it all by myself,” she chuckles.

Poorna started writing when she was in Class 9. The never-ending support from her family and school mates kept her motivated to write. Was it a task to juggle both academics and writing a book? “I had planned everything. I took around three months to finish writing my book. I had to cut down on watching TV to incorporate enough time for writing. I would come back from school, finish my academic work and then spend the rest of the day writing,” she shares.

Poorna writes under the pen name RK Anderson. But why a pen name? “I want to connect with readers from across the globe. I was sceptical if people from outside India would read by book, if I gave my real name. So I chose to stick with RK Anderson, which was inspired from the words ‘Rijumu’, which means rhythm in Japanese and Kharen, an anime character that I love. Anderson was just a random addition,” she explains.