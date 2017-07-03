CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man who was admitted to a government hospital in Chennai allegedly jumped from the second floor of the building and died on Sunday night.

Muthu, a resident of the slum rehabilitation site at Kannagi Nagar, was admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital by his family after he suffered a mild electric shock.

"Muthu got electrocuted when he was attending to a wiring job. He was taken to the hospital around 11.30 pm and while his family waited near the casualty ward, he suddenly ran and jumped from the building," said a police officer. He suffered severe head injuries and died a little later in the hospital, the officer added.

The family had told police that Muthu had suicidal tendencies and attempted to kill himself a few times before.

In a similar incident earlier on Sunday, an engineering graduate allegedly killed himself by jumping from the building of a private hospital at Porur after his father died in the hospital due to sepsis.