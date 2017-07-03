CHENNAI: A day after GST rolled out, electronics and gadget shops in malls remained closed on Sunday. Many shops said it was because of an “internal audit”. Electronics retail stores across the city that remained closed over the weekend will re-open on Monday with updated prices to fulfil the goods and services tax (GST) criteria that came into effect on July 1.

“Our shops were shut for internal audit. We had to recalculate the prices of all goods,” said Omar Fasil, a retailer at Richie Street, the electronics hub of the city. Electronics shops in malls too were closed to re-calibrate their stocks.

The shop owners complained that prices would be revised again before the festive season. Electronic goods that have faced a price hike because of GST, will face yet another hike after the shops run out of current stocks as input credit will vary.

“Say the tax payable on our final income is Rs 150. If we have already paid a tax of Rs 100 when we purchased the product from the manufacturer, we can deduct Rs 100 from the final tax we are supposed to pay for the product we sell,” said a dealer who runs a gadget accessory shop inside one of the leading malls in Chennai. Input credit means the seller can deduct the tax already paid on inputs from the tax supposed to be paid on the product being sold.

This revision of prices will occur for goods.

Unlike electronics shops that are recalculating prices behind closed doors, clothing retailers continue to blare out discounts and offers. Most clothing stores have displayed “Sale!” boards which were often larger than their name boards.The annual sale that begins at the end of June every year, kicked off earlier this year. However, the sale had not stopped after the implementation of GST.

Ready-made clothing costing below Rs 1,000 will not face much change as it falls in the five per cent category, while the ones sold above that price will face a hike as they fall in the 12 per cent slab.

Several clothing retailers have offered garments that cost a few hundreds over Rs 1,000 in the Rs 999 category to attract customers. While the sales aim to reduce as much stock as possible, prices will be revised after the sales end.