CHENNAI: Two days after a 26-year-old doctor was found dead in a water sump in his house at Kolathur, the police arrested his cousin for murdering him. Police said Dr N Rajesh had stopped referring patients to the pharmacy run by his cousin Mahendran following a property dispute. Late on Tuesday night they had a quarrel after which Mahendran is believed to have beaten Dr Rajesh to death.

As Dr Rajesh, who ran a clinic at Mogappair, was scheduled to get married on Monday, most of his family had left for their native in Sivagangai district. Dr Rajesh was missing since Wednesday and his decomp­­o­s­ed body was found in a sump in the house on Fri­d­ay.

“Mahendran had called Dr Rajesh home for a drink. After a heated argument, he is b­e­lieved to have banged his cousin’s head against a wall, killing him,” the police said.