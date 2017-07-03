CHENNAI: Just over an hour after his father passed away, a BE graduate allegedly killed self by jumping from the second floor of a private hospital at Porur on Sunday.Prem Kumar (28) of Tondiarpet was staying in the hospital to take care of his father Arumugam, who was undergoing treatment for sepsis.

“Around 3.45 am, the doctors informed Kumar that his father had died. Kumar informed his mother and brother. After nearly an hour later, he jumped from the second floor of the hospital.” said a police source.

“The hospital security personnel rushed to the spot and took him to the emergency ward where doctors found that Kumar had already died. The police were alerted. Only when Kumar’s elder brother came searching for him, hospital authorities identified the person who committed suicide as Prem Kumar,” a hospital official said.

Arumugam was hospitalised since June 18. The family members had told police that Kumar was very fond of his father and would stay with him every day in the hospital.A postmortem was performed and further investigations are on in connection with the incident.